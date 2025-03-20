A Newbiggin-by-the-Sea fish and chip shop has been named the ‘Best in Northumberland’ at the England’s Business Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Front Traditional Fish and Chip Shop took to Facebook to announce their win at the awards ceremony on March 16.

They said: “We would like to thank everyone who has voted for us and all of our wonderful customers for supporting our business. We will continue to work hard and serve you the most amazing food.”

The England’s Business awards recognises and celebrates the achievements of businesses across England.