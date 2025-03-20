Northumberland's best fish and chip shop: The Front in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea wins at English Business Awards

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 20th Mar 2025, 14:17 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 14:18 BST

A Newbiggin-by-the-Sea fish and chip shop has been named the ‘Best in Northumberland’ at the England’s Business Awards.

The Front Traditional Fish and Chip Shop took to Facebook to announce their win at the awards ceremony on March 16.

They said: “We would like to thank everyone who has voted for us and all of our wonderful customers for supporting our business. We will continue to work hard and serve you the most amazing food.”

The England’s Business awards recognises and celebrates the achievements of businesses across England.

