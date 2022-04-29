Hundreds of pubs across the county are happy to admit dogs.

Northumberland's best dog-friendly pubs according to TripAdvisor

Many of us bought a dog during lockdown, either to ease our loneliness or because we switched to working from home.

In fact, recent figures suggest a staggering 3.2 million households have acquired a pooch since the start of the pandemic.

But now that Covid restrictions have been axed, we’re enjoying mixing with our friends and family again – including down the pub.

We therefore thought it would be handy to know some drinking holes in Northumberland which are happy to welcome four-legged friends, and which have been rated highly by TripAdvisor reviewers.

Here’s a list of 17 which have received at least a four-star rating. One even has a five!

1. The Masons Arms, Amble

A 4.5 TripAdvisor rating, with 1839 reviews.

2. The Black Bull, Haltwhistle

A 4.5 rating and 753 reviews.

3. The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth

A 4.5 rating, and 1153 reviews.

4. The Craster Arms, Beadnell

A rating of four, and 1529 reviews.

