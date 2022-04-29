Northumberland's best dog-friendly pubs according to TripAdvisor

In fact, recent figures suggest a staggering 3.2 million households have acquired a pooch since the start of the pandemic.
But now that Covid restrictions have been axed, we’re enjoying mixing with our friends and family again – including down the pub.
We therefore thought it would be handy to know some drinking holes in Northumberland which are happy to welcome four-legged friends, and which have been rated highly by TripAdvisor reviewers.
Here’s a list of 17 which have received at least a four-star rating. One even has a five!
Page 1 of 5