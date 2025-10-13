A Northumberland coastal hotel has become the only hotel in the north of England to be recognised with a new Michelin award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The historic Beadnell Towers was awarded One Michelin Key in the new selection of Key hotels by the Michelin Guide on October 8.

The Keys are a relatively new accolade, serving as the hotel equivalent of a prestigious Michelin Star and this year, 19 new Keys join the lineup for the UK and Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide praised the Grade II listed Beadnell Towers, citing: “Set just a short stroll from Beadnell Bay’s golden sands, this former Victorian building has been transformed into a characterful coastal retreat.

Chris Dodds, Beadnell Towers head chef and Mick Holland group general manager.

"With nautical tones, vintage textures and a laid-back but polished vibe, it captures the spirit of Northumberland’s wild coastline.”

General manager, Mick Holland has seen the business go from strength-to-strength since joining two years ago.

“For me, it feels like a personal achievement,” he explained. “When I first joined the business I said I would made a difference and even though you're making a contribution, it's nice to actually get an accolade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But the whole team have contributed to such an achievement, it’s just unbelievable. Thanks to the ambience, the cleanliness, the standard and the warmth that we bring to the customers, we are able to fly the flag for Northumberland.”

Mick explained that the luxury hotel and restaurant team will now have to maintain standards in order to keep their Key, and will strive to improve them even further, aiming for Two Keys in the future.