Northumberland’s Beadnell Towers wins prestigious Michelin Key award
The historic Beadnell Towers was awarded One Michelin Key in the new selection of Key hotels by the Michelin Guide on October 8.
The Keys are a relatively new accolade, serving as the hotel equivalent of a prestigious Michelin Star and this year, 19 new Keys join the lineup for the UK and Ireland.
The guide praised the Grade II listed Beadnell Towers, citing: “Set just a short stroll from Beadnell Bay’s golden sands, this former Victorian building has been transformed into a characterful coastal retreat.
"With nautical tones, vintage textures and a laid-back but polished vibe, it captures the spirit of Northumberland’s wild coastline.”
General manager, Mick Holland has seen the business go from strength-to-strength since joining two years ago.
“For me, it feels like a personal achievement,” he explained. “When I first joined the business I said I would made a difference and even though you're making a contribution, it's nice to actually get an accolade.
"But the whole team have contributed to such an achievement, it’s just unbelievable. Thanks to the ambience, the cleanliness, the standard and the warmth that we bring to the customers, we are able to fly the flag for Northumberland.”
Mick explained that the luxury hotel and restaurant team will now have to maintain standards in order to keep their Key, and will strive to improve them even further, aiming for Two Keys in the future.