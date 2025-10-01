A historic pub with a spacious beer garden in the heart of a Northumberland village has hit the market.

The Blake Arms is a public house nestled in Seghill Village near Cramlington.

The building, located on Station Road, dates back to the Second World War and served as a vital community hub and successful family-run business only until the pubs recent closure.

Following the closure, the former village pub has now been made available for sale on Rightmove for offers in excess of £300,000.

Externally the property benefits from a sizeable enclosed rear beer garden along with plentiful parking to the front, offering 27 car parking spaces in total.

Offering a great opportunity for somebody in the hospitality business, the site also has the potential for numerous alternative uses.