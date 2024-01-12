One of the most important dates on the Scottish calendar is to be celebrated in style at two pubs in Northumberland.

The events at The Blackbird in Ponteland and The Northumberland Arms in Felton are among those on January 25 marking the life and times of poet Robert Burns.

Diners at The Blackbird will start off with cock-a-leekie soup – a mix of leeks, chicken stock and barley – followed by slow cooked confit brisket, roast carrot with bacon crumb, clapshot – turnip and potatoes – skirlie, a traditional stuffing – and crispy shallots.

The all-important haggis, neeps and tatties will also be served, followed by a new take on Cranachan featuring iced honey parfait, white chocolate, toasted oat tuille, raspberries and whisky gel.

The Blackbird in Ponteland.

The dinner costs £40 per person and vegetarian options are also available. Bookings can be made by calling the restaurant on 01661 822684 or going to www.theblackbirdponteland.co.uk

The three-course menu at The Northumberland Arms will also feature cock-a-leekie soup, followed by haggis wellington served with neeps and tatties and whisky and peppercorn sauce, with traditional Cranachan – a mix of raspberries, whisky cream and toasted oats – for dessert.

The event costs £35 per head and, again, vegetarian options can be ordered in advance.