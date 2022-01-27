Northumberland venue named among top gastropubs in the UK

The Rat Inn, Anick.

The Rat Inn at Anick, near Hexham, is 18th in the annual Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs list.

The Broad Chare on Newcastle Quayside came 19th.

The annual Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs awards took place in Manchester on January 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Top 50 Gastropubs was conceived in 2009 with the purpose of recognising the hardworking individuals in the gastropubs industry. It also aims to be a go-to source for the best pubs to dine at in the UK.

The list is created by collecting votes from more than 100 industry professionals who are key people in the hospitality industry. Judges come from leading pub businesses, editors of media brands and food writers who are geographically spread across the UK to ensure no regional bias.