A famous Northumberland pub and seafood restaurant is amongst the best locations for a date night according to booking experts in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day.

The Jolly Fisherman in Craster is famous for its stunning sea views as well as its 2023 ITV feature thanks to Masterchef judge, John Torode who was blown away by their crab sandwiches 20 years ago.

The venue may also prove be an excellent choice to celebrate the day of love on February 14 as it is named as one of the top 100 ‘most romantic’ restaurants in the UK ‘where sparks are guaranteed to fly’.

The list was compiled by booking experts at OpenTable which also gave credit a second Northumberland restaurant’s romantic vibes – The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh.

The Lucker Road seafood restaurant has featured in the Michelin Guide, as well as having its own TV appearances on The Hairy Bikers and BBC’s Countryfile.