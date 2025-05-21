Northumberland restaurants recognised as top alfresco dining destinations in the UK by OpenTable

By Hannah Fitzhugh
Published 21st May 2025, 11:59 BST
Two Northumberland restaurants have been named amongst the top 100 places in the UK for alfresco dining.

Each year, restaurant reservation service OpenTable looks at diner reviews and demand metrics to determine the perfect outdoor restaurants for summer across the country.

The 2025 list features two Northumberland seafood spots, The Potted Lobster in Bamburgh, and The Jolly Fisherman in Craster.

The Potted Lobster has featured in the Michelin Guide, as well as having TV appearances on both The Hairy Bikers and BBC’s Countryfile.

The Jolly Fisherman, Craster.

The restaurant brings fresh and locally sourced seafood in a relaxed coastal dining experience, with outdoor seating just a few minutes walk from the golden sands and clear waters of Bamburgh Beach.

The Jolly Fisherman in the charming fishing village of Craster also offers alfresco dining overlooking the stunning harbour. The restaurant is award-winning and is known for having one of the best beer gardens in the whole of the UK.

