Leading independent restaurant guide ‘SquareMeal’ has included two Northumberland eateries in its ranking of the top 100 UK restaurants.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK Top 100 list excludes London and combines thousands of reader votes and SquareMeal’s own expert critics to allow the wider dining scene to shine.

This year, Pine, in East Wallhouses, took second place, and Hjem, in Hexham, came in 35th place.

Pine boasts one Michelin star and one Michelin Green star, and was praised for its ‘transcendent destination’ inside a transformed old cattle barn as well as its ‘effortlessly charming’ atmosphere despite its attention to small details, something they describe as ‘an incredible achievement’.

Restaurant Pine head chef Ian Waller (left) and Hjem head chef Alex Nietosvuori (right). Pictures: Joe Taylor Photographer (left).

Hjem also boasts a Michelin star and received positive feedback for its ability to blend Northumberland produce with Scandinavian techniques, as well as its serene, Scandi-style dining room, which provides a ‘calming backdrop in which to indulge in some of Swedish chef Alex Nietosvuori’s intricate cooking’.

Cal and Sian Byerley, co-owners of Restaurant Pine, Northumberland, said: "Being listed in SquareMeal’s Top 100 UK restaurants as the second-highest-ranked restaurant in the UK and the highest in the north of England for the second consecutive year is massive. It recognises everything that each team member does, and the level of work we all put into the restaurant. Inclusion in this prestigious list shows that we are all doing something right and we’re chuffed with where we’re at.’’

SquareMeal’s Restaurants Editor, Pete Dreyer, explained: “It's no secret that the financial pressures of keeping a restaurant afloat are getting more and more acute. To see so many restaurants up and down the country overcoming all these hurdles and still innovating and developing world-class experiences is staggering. It's a testament to the passion, dedication, and talent of those who are pushing the industry forward every day.’’

Adding: ‘’We're always beyond proud of the Top 100, and hugely grateful to the thousands upon thousands of everyday diners that vote for their favourite restaurants and help us bring them together. We hope everyone finds something special amongst these lists, and as always, we wish you a happy and memorable year of eating in 2025.’’

The number one spot overall went to Restaurant Sat Bains in Nottingham.

In terms of locations, Birmingham led the way, with five of its restaurants making the list. Tom Barnes' magnificent Manchester restaurant ‘Skof’ scored the highest new entry, and as ever, Scotland established itself as a world-class food destination with three new Edinburgh entries all breaking into the upper echelons of the UK Top 100 list. Other powerhouse culinary counties like North Yorkshire, Cumbria and Berkshire were also well-represented, with fifteen counties mentioned overall, proving great restaurants exist all over the UK.