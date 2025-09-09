A wine expert at a Northumberland Michelin-star restaurant has been recognised in the top ten, earning a place on a prestigious list for the second year running.

Vanessa Stoltz, head sommelier at Pine near Hadrian’s Wall, discovered on September 5 that she had been listed at number nine in the Harper’s Sommelier list for 2025, moving up from number twenty in 2024.

The Harper’s list showcases the talent within the UK’s sommelier community. Each nominee on the list was put forward by Harper’s readers and subsequently assessed by their peers and contemporaries in the drinks trade.

The judging process spans over two days and evaluates various factors, including innovation and creativity regarding the wine lists submitted, as well as a wide range of skills and activities that enhance the overall drinks offering.

Harper’s top 50 acknowledgement said: ‘’Being Alsace-born with a father in the industry, it was perhaps inevitable that Stoltz would follow a path of hospitality training, then swapping out her native France for a sommelier role at the Forest Side in the Lake District.

It continued: "Joining friends to open Restaurant Pine in Northumberland allowed Stoltz to fully flourish, creating a list that at once blends clarity, creativity, the eclectic and sustainability, all delivered with friendly illustrations to draw the diner in.”

Vanessa, who previously joined the Master Court of Sommeliers, having passed both her Introductory and Certified Sommelier exams, was also recently featured in the third-ever edition of the Sommelier Edit UK Top 100 Sommeliers list.

She said: ‘’I’m overwhelmed and still struggling to take it in that I’ve been placed at number nine in the Harper’s list. To be recognised on not just one, but two prestigious sommelier lists is truly surreal. I’m absolutely thrilled, and honestly, a little lost for words.’’

Sian Byerley Pine's co-owner and restaurant manager also commented: ‘’We couldn’t be prouder of Vanessa. Her passion and knowledge shine through in every aspect of her wine service, and her enthusiasm is genuinely infectious.

"This recognition from her industry peers is a testament to her ongoing journey, and we’re excited to see her go even further in the years ahead.’’