Pine, at East Wallhouses, takes tenth spot in the Harden’s Guide ranking of the top 100 restaurants in the UK.

Cal Byerly, chef patron and Sian Buchan, co-owner and front of house manager, said: “What an amazing start to 2023, we can’t say how much this means to every one of us in the team.

"Last year was off the scale and to start the year in this way alongside some of the UK’s top restaurants; including the likes of Andrew Fairlie, Gleneagles Hotel, Auchterarder (Number one), Core by Clare Smyth, London (number five), and L’Enclume, Cartmel (number eight) is amazing!

Ian Waller and Cal Byerly, chefs at Pine.

“Being listed at number 10 is huge for us, especially as Harden’s is diner led, which means that it represents a true reflection of how people receive what we try to deliver for every one of our guests and also recognises the hard work of every member of the team in the restaurant as we strive to improve and evolve on our journey.”

Harden's is now the only UK restaurant guide sold in bookshops based on feedback from normal diners rather than a group of professional inspectors. A total of 30,000 reports are submitted from a survey of 3,000 diners.

Restaurants at all price levels are listed, from street food vendors to country pubs to the country’s most ambitious dining rooms, with 2,800 restaurants listed in total.

The 32nd edition of Harden's guide is out now ISBN: 978-1916076150, priced at £18.99 in bookshops and in app format for Apple and Android platforms.

