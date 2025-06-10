Northumberland restaurant Pine has been named in the UK’s top 100 restaurants in the National Restaurant Awards.

On June 9 at a ceremony at The Magazine in London’s Docklands, the team found out that they were number 26 in the UK’s 100 top places to dine for 2025 – making them the highest placed restaurant in the North East and Yorkshire.

Launched in 2007, the National Restaurant Awards celebrate the brilliance and vibrancy of the UK’s dining scene. Restaurants to make the list are voted for by 200 industry experts from across the UK, including chefs, restaurateurs, critics, and food writers.

The UK is split into regions, with judges voting for the top seven restaurants they have dined at in the last 12 months, in order of preference, as well as 16 special award categories.

Pine team from left to right: Sian Byerley, Ian Waller, Cal Byerley and Vanessa Stoltz. (Photo: Joe Taylor Photographer)

Pine’s chef-owner, Cal Byerley, and front-of-house manager and co-owner, Sian Byerley, said: ''Being recognised alongside our peers is always really special, especially knowing that some of the UK’s most discerning foodies have been involved in the judging, which in itself is pretty daunting.

"It goes without saying we’re proud of everything the team achieves together. Without everyone’s efforts, it just doesn’t work. Restaurants are unique in that sense, the team has to pull together and work hard for everything to gel, and when that happens, it’s pretty special.

"With that in mind, I’d like to thank all of our suppliers, customers and the entire team for their continued support and dedication.’’

Set in an old cow barn alongside Hadrian’s Wall, Pine has maintained its reputation as a top dining destinations securing a Michelin Star for four years running.