Northumberland rapeseed oil business strikes gold at prestigious awards

Karen Park of Baste and Bray. Picture: Philly Bell

The awards are billed as the world’s largest, longest standing and most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

Baste and Bray’s oil is made only from oil seed rape grown by the Park family at Buston Farms.

Business owner, Karen Park, said: “Winning the star gives us a huge boost and reassures us that we’re on the right track.”

Baste and Bray.

Baste and Bray has been on the Northumberland food scene since 2016 but was taken over by Mrs Park in 2020.

Their farm had already been supplying Baste and Bray with rapeseed since it began so Karen, a former solicitor, jumped at the chance of taking it on when previous owners Andy and Sara Appleby, and friend Rob Black, decided to sell.

It is sold in over 50 shops and delicatessens across Northumberland.