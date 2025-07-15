Drinkers at two Northumberland pubs can now enjoy superior wines by the glass, thanks to a revolutionary new system.

The Northumberland Arms, at Felton and The Blackbird at Ponteland are now able to sell many of their more expensive wines by the glass

and not just by the bottle.

The Verre de Vin system preserves wine and Champagne for 21 days by resealing opened bottles in less than five seconds.

With still wines, it creates a precisely controlled vacuum within an open bottle of wine, slowing the process of oxidisation and guaranteeing the wine remains in perfect condition.

And, with sparkling wines and Champagnes, the Verre de Vin system operates by introducing a precisely calibrated infusion of CO2 into the opened bottle.

This creates a pressure equilibrium, preventing any escape of CO2 from the wine itself without affecting the taste or composition, again for 21 days.

This means that customers at each venue can treat themselves to a glass of Champagne Tattinger Brut Prestige Rosé, for example, at £18, without having to spend £90 buying the whole bottle.

“By extending the life of a bottle of wine and preserving it in perfect condition, we are virtually eliminating waste,” said Stuart Young of Northen Bar Management which owns both venues.

“So, we have extended our range of red, white, rosé and sparkling wines – as well as our Champagnes – considerably, giving the customer more choice than ever before.”

The new wines are described as Best in the menus at each venue. They include two wines from Sea Change which donates a proportion of each bottle sold to fund vital ocean conservation projects.