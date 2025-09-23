A Northumberland pub has been awarded three AA Rosettes for culinary excellence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kirkstyle Inn and Sportsman’s Rest at Slaggyford, near Haltwhistle, received the accolade at the AA Rosette Awards.

The kitchen at The Kirkstyle Inn is led by head chef Connor Wilson, who joined the pub for its reopening in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor’s menus show a deep respect for food provenance, championing game and meat reared by neighbouring hill farmers, showing a deep connection to the surrounding moorlands.

The Kirkstyle Inn at Slaggyford. Picture: Susie Lowe Photography

His dishes use classic cooking techniques with minimal intervention to maximise the flavour of each dish, with a focus on whole animal cookery, pickling and fermentation methods to utilise the lesser-used parts of the animal and reduce waste.

Connor said: “Achieving this award is something I am very proud of, and a testament to the dedication and passion of the whole team here at The Kirkstyle.

"Being awarded 3 AA Rosettes places us alongside some of the finest restaurants in the UK, and inspires us to keep pushing forward on our journey of creating the most sustainable and exciting food we can.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Kirkstyle Inn was also shortlisted for the AA Wine Award for England. It offers a wine list of over 350 titles curated by experienced restaurateur and general manager Nick Parkinson, and developed by sommelier Alex Gautereau.

Nick said: “Having no formal wine qualifications - just a huge passion for drinking it - I am extremely proud that our list has been recognised by such an esteemed company as the AA. It puts our listing amongst the top wine lists in Britain - which is a huge achievement for our small pub in Slaggyford.”