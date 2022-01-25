Northumberland pub named among the cosiest in Britain

The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth, has been named amongst the cosiest pubs in Britain.

A study by Radiance Fireplaces analysed TripAdvisor reviews for mentions of the word ‘cosy’ to find out which pub people think is the warmest and most inviting place to have a pint.

And The Red Lion Inn in Alnmouth was found to be the eighth cosiest pub in the UK, with 82 mentions of the word on TripAdvisor.

The pub also has a 4.5 rating on Google, giving more proof that it is a warm and welcoming place to visit.

Georgie Gill and Ben McHugh from the Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth.

The cosiest pub in the UK was revealed as the Hole in t’ Wall and can be found in Windermere, earning 144 cosy mentions on the review site.

Karl Sullivan of Radiance Fireplaces, “The pub is supposed to be a place of warmth and welcome and there’s no shortage of such places around the UK.

“This study highlights how much of an integral part pubs play in local communities and it’s really encouraging to see the range of places featuring in the top 10.

“After a couple of years of lockdowns and drinking outside, what better way to spend a winter weekend than in front of the fire in your local, regardless of whether you’re drinking or not.”

The Red Lion Inn, Northumberland Street, Alnmouth.

Data supplied by Radiance Fireplaces

The top 10 Cosiest Pubs in Britain

1 Hole in t' wall, Windermere

2 The Old Thatch Tavern, Stratford-upon-Avon

Customers enjoying post-lockdown drinks at the Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth.

3 The Cottage Loaf, Llandudno

4 The Three Pilchards, Cornwall

5 The World's End, Edinburgh

6 The Pheasant Inn, Keswick

7 Polgooth Inn, Saint Austell

8 The Red Lion Inn, Alnmouth

9 Packhorse Inn, Bakewell