Northumberland pub and restaurant with rooms sold as owners decide to retire

A highly rated Northumberland pub and restaurant with rooms has been sold.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holly Bush Inn in Greenhaugh, originally an old drovers inn, dates back over 300 years.

It is now a beautifully presented inn in Northumberland National Park with an established reputation for its ales, locally-sourced food, and charming accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inn features seven en suite bedrooms, four of which are in an adjoining cottage, as well a cosy bar and restaurant area on the ground floor.

The Holly Bush Inn, Greenhaugh.

Having run the pub for six years, owners John and Lynne Thompson decided to sell to allow them to retire.

They said: “We’ve had the most marvellous time running the Holly Bush for six and a bit years, but now it’s time to move on. Marslie at Christie & Co was a great help during the sale, helping push things through when they seemed to stall. We offer our best wishes to the new owners, or should we say guardians, of the Holly Bush Inn, a fabulous old pub.”

Marslie McGregor, business agent at Christie & Co, handled the sale and commented: “The Holly Bush Inn is a superb example of an immaculately presented inn with rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With an excellent reputation and its location in the beautiful Dark Sky National Park, the business boasts consistently high occupancy levels.

"We expected a high level of interest from prospective buyers, and weren’t surprised when it sold quickly. It was a pleasure selling the inn on behalf of John and Lynne, who are now looking forward to a well-deserved retirement, and I wish the new owners every success in their new venture.”