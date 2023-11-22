Northumberland pub and hotel operator offers Black Friday bonus on gift voucher purchases

Black Friday is the time to make your money go further with The Inn Collection Group this winter, with 20% off all monetary gift vouchers offered by the pub with rooms operator.

Available for purchase over four days up to and including Cyber Monday, vouchers allow the chance to gift the hospitality of a traditional inn across northern England and Wales.

They also offer a wealth of choice, being redeemable against food, drinks and comfortable accommodation at any of The Inn Collection Group’s properties.

Valid up to Thursday, March 28, the vouchers can also be used towards its Winter Breaks package.

The Bamburgh Castle Inn at Seahouses.

Bookable from 9am on Friday, November 24 to 11.59pm on Monday, November 28, 20% off is available on voucher purchases up to and including £300 and can be ordered online or by calling 0191 5803610.

Ahead of the offer on vouchers, customers signed up to the group’s INN Crowd mailing list will be offered a further opportunity to save, with an exclusive offer that will be open to The Inn Collection Group’s most loyal customers on Thursday, November 27.

Head of marketing at The Inn Collection Group. Louise Harris said: “After proving popular with our customers last year, we’re delighted to be repeating an offer that afforded a real saving with our 20% off on vouchers.

