Plans for the expansion of a beachside cafe have been given the green light.

The Landing, built out of shipping containers, has proved a success since it opened in Beadnell in September 2022.

A planning application for a single storey extension, roof terrace and external decking extension, along with permanent permission, has now been approved by Northumberland County Council.

James Hudson, senior planning officer delegating approval, said: “It is considered that the single storey extension, roof terrace and external decking extension are in keeping with the existing build.

The Landing at Beadnell.

“The extension to the front elevation to cover the existing decking is welcomed as it will make for smarter front to the building than the fabric canopies that have been used to date.

“It is therefore considered that the development does not give rise to significant concerns in respect of visual impact, including impacts on the surrounding landscape and the AONB.”

There was one letter of objection by local resident Dr Richard Hearmon with concerns about noise from people and music and the smell from the vent fan but there were no objections by statutory consultees.

Mr Hudson’s report added: “Given the separation distance between the proposed building and the nearest residential property, it is considered that there would not be any substantive impacts on neighbouring amenity resulting from the proposals in terms of loss of light, outlook, overbearing impacts, privacy, noise or odours.”

A planning report submitted on behalf of applicant Stephen Dixon of Windsor Projects had stated: “This part of the Northumberland coastline, with its spectacular views, has become increasingly popular with visitors.

"The existing restaurant has proven to be a successful venture, with customer numbers exceeding 75,000 in the last 12 months with the associated economic benefits this brings to the local community.

"The proposals seek to address the requirement that these demands bring, with expansion to provide enlarged kitchen and food preparation areas, and increased WC provision to meet existing need.

“Given its location, outdoor seating is very popular. Proposals to offer permanent cover to the existing external seating along the south elevation will allow for year-round use.

"This will be supplemented by additional seating at roof level to take advantage of the far-reaching views along the coastline.”

Formal planning approval was granted in December for eco-pods, timber cabins and kiosks on a neighbouring parcel of land.