News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Northumberland outlet given a dismal ONE-STAR hygiene rating

A Northumberland restaurant has been handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Amanda Bourn
Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:24 pm - 1 min read
Updated Sunday, 9th October 2022, 4:24 pm
A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary.
A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary.

A Northumberland restaurant has been handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

House of Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 30 Gordon Terrace, Stakeford, was given the score following an assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary. A business will receive a one rating if they score between 45 and 50 points, for example, if there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a lack of training among staff.

Of Northumberland's 630 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 555 (88%) have ratings of five, and just one has a zero rating.

NorthumberlandFood Standards Agency