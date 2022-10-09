A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary.

A Northumberland restaurant has been handed a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

House of Bakery, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 30 Gordon Terrace, Stakeford, was given the score following an assessment on September 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary. A business will receive a one rating if they score between 45 and 50 points, for example, if there are a number of breaches to food hygiene and a lack of training among staff.