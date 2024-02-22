Northumberland marmalade maker strikes gold at world awards
The competition, which attracts amateur and artisan makers of marmalade from all over the world, is held every year at Dalemain, near Penrith.
Lynne’s winning marmalade has a mix of Seville oranges, grapefruit, limes and lemons, not to mention a dash of Caribbean rum.
Two more of her marmalades, Seville with Campari and Seville with rhubarb and ginger won silver.
She said: “It really is a hard fought competition and fantastic marmalade makers enter from many different countries. And it’s quite intense; the fruit is cut by hand, and each boiling has to be carefully watched and checked for the correct set. It mustn’t be too runny, too thick or too syrupy.
“The finished marmalade should have a good aroma and a nice colour with peel evenly distributed through the jar. The judges are very particular and they don’t miss a thing!
“My first award was a silver in 2012,” she added. “It was early in the morning when they rang to tell me and I was still in bed. I couldn’t believe it when they said I had won silver. But it started my journey of marmalade making and over the last 12 years I have won six gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze awards and we have customers throughout the UK. You might say it changed my life!”