The competition, which attracts amateur and artisan makers of marmalade from all over the world, is held every year at Dalemain, near Penrith.

Lynne’s winning marmalade has a mix of Seville oranges, grapefruit, limes and lemons, not to mention a dash of Caribbean rum.

Two more of her marmalades, Seville with Campari and Seville with rhubarb and ginger won silver.

Lynne Allan of Lady Waterford Preserves.

She said: “It really is a hard fought competition and fantastic marmalade makers enter from many different countries. And it’s quite intense; the fruit is cut by hand, and each boiling has to be carefully watched and checked for the correct set. It mustn’t be too runny, too thick or too syrupy.

“The finished marmalade should have a good aroma and a nice colour with peel evenly distributed through the jar. The judges are very particular and they don’t miss a thing!