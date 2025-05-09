There are so many great lunch spots in Northumberland.There are so many great lunch spots in Northumberland.
There are so many great lunch spots in Northumberland.

Northumberland lunch locations: Selection of popular spots according to Google reviews

By Andrew Coulson
Published 9th May 2025, 11:45 BST
With the weather forecast to be dry and sunny this weekend, many Northumberland residents and visitors to the county will be out and about and will therefore need to think about where to go for lunch.

Whether you’re just looking for some soup and a sandwich or a giant plate of grub, there are many high-quality cafes, pubs and restaurants to choose from.

We are lucky to have so many decent spots to visit with friends and family, so we have done a bit of research and singled out some of the most popular in Northumberland according to Google reviews.

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 1,778 reviews.

1. Lollo Rosso Italia, Morpeth

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 1,778 reviews. Photo: Nop

Photo Sales
A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 363 reviews.

2. Jaspers Bistro, Amble

A 4.8-star ranking according to Google, with 363 reviews. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
It is a 4.8-star ranking according to Google for this Running Fox, which is one of five, with 448 reviews.

3. The Running Fox, Felton

It is a 4.8-star ranking according to Google for this Running Fox, which is one of five, with 448 reviews. Photo: Supplied

Photo Sales
A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 340 reviews.

4. Lairds House, Bedlington

A 4.7-star ranking according to Google, with 340 reviews. Photo: Lairds House

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:GoogleNorthumberland
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice