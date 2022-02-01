Northumberland hotel launches special offer to celebrate 'Month of Love'

Anyone booking an overnight break at The Northumberland Arms in Felton can also enjoy dinner free of charge on the first night of their stay, thanks to its Month of Love package.

The offer, which is available from Sunday to Thursday, includes a £50 food allowance and those staying for more than one night will also receive a complimentary bottle of pink fizz.

With award-winning chef Adam Westgarth heading up the kitchen following his recent arrival, dishes on the menu include chicken in red wine, moules frites, king prawn masala, and foraged mushrooms and spinach.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the rooms at The Northumberland Arms.

And the venue itself also has something to celebrate after being awarded a Booking.com Traveller Review Award for consistently exceeding guests’ expectations.

Stuart Young of the Northumberland Pub Company, which operates The Northumberland Arms, believes the offer is a fantastic way to beat the winter blues.

“Valentine’s Day is always an exciting time but it’s just one day a year and we wanted to give our guests something to celebrate all month long,” he said.

“With bed, breakfast and dinner thrown in, our Month of Love package is great value and really ticks all the boxes for a romantic break.”

The former coaching inn, which was originally built in 1820, boasts six individually decorated and recently renovated bedrooms.

To redeem the offer, guests should call the hotel on 01670 787370 and quote “LOVE” when they book.

For more information, visit www.northumberlandarms-felton.co.uk

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

With a digital subscription you get access to the ad-lite version of our website, meaning you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times and get all of the headlines you need with fewer distractions.

The Northumberland Gazette has been serving the county since 1854, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come.