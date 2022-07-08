Back in March, Inspectors at the Food Standards Agency said ‘major improvement’ was necessary at Hay Farm on Ford and Etal Estate, but owner Viv Cockburn explained that it was a paperwork issue, rather than anything to do with hygiene.

She told the Northumberland Gazette at the time: "We started processing our rare breed pork on site and it’s the paperwork side of that that led to the rating. It’s nothing hygiene-wise.

"We’ve had ongoing discussions with an environmental health officer and because the correct paperwork was not in place, they had to grade us that way.

The ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency.

"We’ve now got all that paperwork in place and are more than happy that a reassessment will be done.”

And now another assessment has been done, inspectors have given the venue the highest grade possible.

Viv said: “We are delighted with our rating.

"It’s been a lot of hard work to get the necessary paperwork in place due to us being a cafe/butchery.”

Hay Farm Heavy Horses, near Ford. Picture by Jane Coltman

The Cockburn family have been running a centre for the breeding and showing of Clydesdale and other heavy horses for several years.

Other hygiene ratings have also been issued to establishments across the county. They include:

• Rated 5: The Coffee Tree at Main Road, Wylam (rated on July 50); The Hearth Cafe at Horsley, (July 5); Hadston House Cafe at Bondicar Road, Hadston, (July 1); Shoreline Cafe & Shop at 1 Church Street, Craster, (June 30); Spice House at 52 Main Street, North Sunderland, (June 30); Wheelbirks Parlour at Slaley, (June 24); White Monk Tea Rooms at Shildon Road, Blanchland, (June 23); Hudson Catering Limited at Anick Road, Hexham, (June 22); The Swan Inn at Towne Foot, Heddon-On-The-Wall, (July 5); Jolly Fisherman at 9 Haven Hill, Craster, (June 30); Masons Arms at Plessey Road, Blyth, Northumberland; (June 23); Ocean Star at 67 Swarland Terrace, Red Row, (July 1); Brockwell Fish & Chips at Northumbrian Road, Cramlington, (June 22); Subway at French Garden Industrial Estate, Hexham, (June 22).