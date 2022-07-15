The ratings are issued by the Food Standards Agency.

Northumberland food hygiene ratings: Restaurants, takeaways, sandwich shops, pubs and cafés inspected in Amble, Cramlington, Wylam, Hadston Whittonstall, Horsley, Mickley, Red Row and Heddon-On-The-Wall

Food inspectors were busy visiting restaurants, takeaways, sandwich shops, pubs and cafés across Northumberland during May.

By Amanda Bourn
Friday, 15th July 2022, 1:27 pm
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 1:47 pm

Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two-star means "some improvement is necessary", three stars mean "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four stars mean "hygiene standards are good". A five-star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".These are the businesses which have been given a new food hygiene rating this month:

1. Amble

Quayside Chippy, Broomhill Quay, Amble, Northumberland NE65 0AB | Rating: 5 | Inspected: July 7, 2022

2. Cramlington

Klondyke Chinese Takeaway | 2 Clifton Road, Cramlington, Northumberland NE23 6TG | Rating: 5 | Inspected: July 6, 2022

3. Wylam

The Coffee Tree | Main Road, Wylam, Northumberland NE41 8AQ | Rating: 5 | July 5, 2022

4. Whittonstall

Anchor Inn | Whittonstall, Northumberland DH8 9JN | Rating: 5 | Inspected: July 5, 2022

