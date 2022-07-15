Businesses that serve food are rated on how hygienically it is handled; how it is prepared, cooked, reheated, cooled and stored; the condition of the structure of the buildings; the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities, as well as how the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.
A one-star rating means "major improvement is necessary", a two-star means "some improvement is necessary", three stars mean "hygiene standards are generally satisfactory", while four stars mean "hygiene standards are good". A five-star rating means "hygiene standards are very good".These are the businesses which have been given a new food hygiene rating this month: