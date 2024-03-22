Northumberland fish and chip shop to once again hire singer to entertain hour-long Good Friday queues
The Harbour View in Seaton Sluice has long queues every year, often over an hour long, and has become known for providing entertainment to those waiting in line.
This year, the sixth Easter weekend that the event has taken place, musician Stephen Wilson from County Durham will once again be playing for the queue between noon and 3pm, and will be taking requests online at insangel.co.uk.
This year there will also be a t-shirt giveaway for some lucky customers.
Last year’s queue began forming 45 minutes before the takeaway opened. The Harbour View’s restaurant is closed over the weekend to help keep up with demand and extra supplies are ordered in.
The Harbour View's manager, Waseem Mir, said: “It is our busiest day of the year and my staff are fully prepared to manage the queues as efficiently as possible.
“We have increased our stock of prime Icelandic cod and potatoes threefold to meet the demand.
“Each deep fryer will be dedicated to takeaway orders, resulting in the closure of the restaurant for the weekend.”
Waseem also urged customers to park considerately on the day so that everyone can enjoy the event.
The Harbour View’s extended opening hours for takeaway throughout the Easter weekend are 11.30am to 8.30pm on both Good Friday and Easter Monday, and from 11.30am to 9pm on the Saturday. It will be closed on the Sunday.