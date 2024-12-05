Independent Northumberland eateries took second and third place accolades in Harden’s Best UK Restaurants 2025 guide and Top 100 list.

Converted cow barn, Restaurant Pine, in East Wallhouses, run by husband and wife team Cal and Sian Byerley, rocketed up the ratings from last year’s number 47 to this year’s runner-up.

The restaurant was also credited for the team’s customer service and taste experience.

Commenting on their achievement, Cal Byerley said: ''Myself, Sian, Ian and Vanessa are thrilled with the news of such a high rating from Harden’s. It’s crazy to think how far our nine-table restaurant in an old barn in Northumberland has come.

Restaurant Pine chef patron Cal Byerley and head chef Ian Waller.

"We all work incredibly hard to deliver the best possible guest experience, utilising the amazing produce that surrounds us as sustainably as possible to deliver a truly seasonal menu that reflects our surroundings and who we are. We'd just like to thank the whole team for their continued hard efforts and putting their everything into what we do.''

Scandi-inspired restaurant with rooms, Hjem, in Wall, owned by Swedish chef Alex Nietosvuori and his partner, Ally Thompson, has also climbed its way up the rankings over the last five years, now coming in third place among the best restaurants in the UK.

Diners’ verdicts stated: “The food is created with passion, delivered to the table with unbridled enthusiasm and reveals combinations, textures and flavours which are a sensory revelation.”

The success bodes very well for the couple’s spectacular new purpose-built venue, Frejya, in a walled garden within the Close House estate at Heddon-on-the-Wall, which is scheduled to open in late 2025.

Commenting on the North East’s performance in this year’s list, co-founder of Harden’s, Peter Harden, said: “As London continues to battle the remains of a post-pandemic lethargy, the north of the country is striding forwards and carving out its reputation for stellar dining options.

"The North East has much to celebrate and be extremely proud of. Who knows, maybe next year one of this terrific trio will be our number one.”

The top 100 restaurants were derived from the 30,000 reports with ratings submitted by 2,500 diners who contributed to the Harden's annual survey.

Harden’s Best UK Restaurants 2025, £20, is available in all good bookshops, including Waterstone’s and Amazon.com, and from www.hardens.com