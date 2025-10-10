A new limited edition whisky has been launched by Northumberland distillery, Ad Gefrin.

The Tácnbora Sauternes Cask Finish has been matured for nine months in ex-Sauternes oak, infusing the naturally sweet Tácnbora blend with luxurious layers of honeyed apricot, ripe stone fruits, toffee, and almond.

Only 1,942 bottles have been released, priced at £57. Each 700ml bottle is non-chill filtered, naturally coloured, at 58.2% ABV.

Sauternes is a renowned sweet wine from the Graves region of Bordeaux, celebrated for its extraordinary richness and complexity and made from Sémillon, Sauvignon Blanc and Muscadelle grapes.

The Tácnbora range from Ad Gefrin.

Eileen Ferguson, co-founder of Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Whisky Distillery, said: “A glass of Sauternes with dessert at the end of a meal takes me back to many lovely holidays in France, breathing in the delightful aromas and tasting fabulous fresh food from local markets. Nothing surpasses this luscious, sweet wine that elegantly pairs with so many flavours.”

Tácnbora Sauternes Cask Finish is available from Ad Gefrin and online via adgefrin.co.uk.