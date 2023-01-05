Northumberland deli issued with just ONE star for hygiene, but Newcastle United haunt is given five out of five
A cafe takeaway in Ponteland has been awarded a one-star rating for hygiene by the Food Standards Agency.
Lemon Grass Deli, based at 40 Merton Road, was given the score following an assessment on November 29.
A one-star rating – five is the highest possible – means major improvement is necessary.
Also in Ponteland, Fratelli's, at Bell Villas, was inspected on December 6. The restaurant, which is a favourite among Newcastle United players, has received a five-star rating. And just up the road, Samms, at 7 Merton Road, has been given the same top grade after being checked on the same day.
The Blue Bell Hotel in Market Place, Belford, has been handed a four-star rating after being assessed on November 29.
Oriental Kitchen, a takeaway at 2 Ramseys Lane, Wooler, received a four-star rating after being inspected on November 24.
And Little Morpeth, at 17-21 Grange Road, Stobhill Grange, Morpeth, has been given a three-star rating after being assessed on November 23.