Northumberland deli issued with just ONE star for hygiene, but Newcastle United haunt is given five out of five

A cafe takeaway in Ponteland has been awarded a one-star rating for hygiene by the Food Standards Agency.

By Amanda Bourn
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 1:32pm
A one-star rating means major improvement is necessary.
Lemon Grass Deli, based at 40 Merton Road, was given the score following an assessment on November 29.

A one-star rating – five is the highest possible – means major improvement is necessary.

Also in Ponteland, Fratelli's, at Bell Villas, was inspected on December 6. The restaurant, which is a favourite among Newcastle United players, has received a five-star rating. And just up the road, Samms, at 7 Merton Road, has been given the same top grade after being checked on the same day.

The Lemon Grass deli is based in Merton Road, Ponteland.
The Blue Bell Hotel in Market Place, Belford, has been handed a four-star rating after being assessed on November 29.

Oriental Kitchen, a takeaway at 2 Ramseys Lane, Wooler, received a four-star rating after being inspected on November 24.

And Little Morpeth, at 17-21 Grange Road, Stobhill Grange, Morpeth, has been given a three-star rating after being assessed on November 23.

