The proposed changes at the Blink Bonny at Christon Bank would enable it to serve food and increase its accommodation.

An application by Jonathan Barber of P and J Developments reveals that it is planned to demolish the conservatory and other poor-quality additions at the rear and side of the pub.

The construction of a new rear extension would allow the ground floor to be reconfigured so that the pub can serve food and will provide extra visitor accommodation.

The Blink Bonny in Christon Bank.

At first floor level, it would provide further visitor accommodation as well as staff areas.

A planning report on behalf of the applicant explains: ‘Christon Bank has experienced new residential development is recent years and as a small village close to the coast, is very popular with tourists.

‘Currently the pub only serves drinks; it does not serve food. The proposal will improve the business, enabling it to serve food all year round and provide high quality tourist accommodation. This will mean that the pub provides a better service to both residents and visitors.

‘The business intends to fully support local producers and suppliers. It will create up to 20 new jobs which will be a mix of full and part time.’

‘The original stone building will be retained whilst the poor-quality additions will be demolished, and replaced with a stone extension. The proposal will therefore improve and upgrade the appearance of the building.

‘In our view the proposal accords with national and local planning policies. It is sustainable development and should therefore be approved.’

A new beer garden area is also proposed at the front, while a 22-space car park would be retained.

The pub is close to the main east coast railway line and a Grade II listed former goods shed, as well as housing and a caravan park.

‘There will be no adverse impact on the amenity of neighbours and the setting of the nearby listed building will be enhanced,’ states the planning report. ‘The proposal will enable an existing rural business to develop and grow. It will provide high-quality tourist accommodation.’