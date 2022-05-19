Scott and Faith (centre) receive their certificate and-secure their place in the Grand-Final.

The duo, who are studying Advanced Professional Cookery, competed against teams representing Grimsby Institute, Newcastle College, Middlesbrough College and Sunderland College in the Eastern Heat at City Campus in Sunderland in the hope of progressing to the showpiece event in June.

Scott and Faith impressed expert judges Nikki Hawkins, Richard Colman Ord and Ben Bartlett with their culinary skills and three-course menu to finish in the top three and progress to the final at Grimsby Institute.

The Seafood Chef of the Year competition is now in its 25th year and aims to inspire young chefs in training while encouraging their creativity and developing their skills and confidence in the kitchen.

Scott and Faith's three course menu which impressed the judges.

It is open to all full-time and college-based apprentice chefs and not only gives them the chance to demonstrate their talent, but also valuable industry experience.

The successful teams will cook a three-course menu that will include an innovation test which will challenge them to produce an intermediate course using a specified list of ingredients. Adding to the tension, renowned chef Rick Stein is among the finale’s star-studded panel of judges alongside Mitch Tonks, Mark Hix and Nathan Outlaw.

Northumberland College will join Newcastle College and Sunderland College in North East Lincolnshire where they will meet the winners of the other regional finals which take place at Norwich College and Coleg Lllandrillo Cymru later this month.

Scott said: “I was nervous to begin with but once I started cooking things just seemed to click. I am excited to go down to Grimsby and compete nationally against other colleges in such a prestigious competition.”

Scott and Faith busy at work cooking.

Faith said: “I am relieved we got through to the Grand Final yet excited and nervous for what’s to come.

"I couldn’t believe it when we heard Northumberland College’s name being called out by the judges.”

Catering lecturer, Adam Hampson, said: “I couldn’t be prouder of my students. They have worked really hard giving up their own time to come into college to practice for the competition.