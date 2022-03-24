Northumberland brewery strikes gold with double win at national awards

The Twice Brewed Brewing Company scoring a double gold at the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) national awards 2022.

The brewery, located on Hadrian’s Wall – sharing a site with the popular Twice Brewed Inn near Bardon Mill – also scored silver and bronze awards at SIBA’s flagship two-day BeerX UK event in Liverpool.

Head brewer Matthew Brown, said: “After winning the regional gold for Coria at the Gateshead Beer Festival last summer, we knew we were in with a chance for the national award, but to get the gold felt amazing.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Brown, head brewer at Twice Brewed Brewing Company accepts the Gold Award for Juno Black

Coria was named top of the shop in the bottle/can amber to dark lager category while also picking up bronze in the overall champion of the bottle/can competition.

Earlier in the event, the regional keg independent beer heats saw The Twice Brewed picking up a whopping four golds, one silver and one bronze among the North East brewery contingent, before bagging a national keg gold for Juno Black (keg amber to dark lager) and a silver in the keg sours/spontaneous category for Feria.

Matthew said: “It was a busy couple of days having the both the regional and national keg beer awards happening, as well as the overall national beer awards.

“But we’re more than happy to be busy when it involves winning so many accolades!

“The BeerX event is a brilliant coming together for independent brewers and it’s such a good feeling to be able to celebrate our successes together after the past two years, which have been so challenging for the industry.”

Judged by brewers and industry experts and organised by SIBA, the annual awards run across a huge range of beer style categories in cask, craft keg, bottle and can.

SIBA competitions chairman Neil Walker, said: “The 2022 awards were possibly our most important ever, being the first national beer competition back in BeerX for two years.