A Northumberland baker is preparing for the opening of her first permanent shop in Amble following the success of local market stalls.

Emily Fox has been running The Bakery Barn for around a year, baking home-made breads, cakes and traybakes from her kitchen at Morwick Dairy Farm and selling her products at local markets.

As a first-time mum, Emily decided to launch the business as a way to work alongside her almost one-year-old daughter, Freya who accompanies her most days at work.

Emily said: “I didn't want to be putting her into nursery all the time. I would rather have her a part of the business because that's who I'm doing it for.

“With our way of life, she is always going to be involved the farm and baking, since she was three-years-old she has come to every single market. She has been an absolute super star, she is known as our little supervisor.”

The business has taken off over the past year and after trading regularly at Amble Market, Emily decided to take the leap to take on her own premises in the town.

Emily said: “My first ever market was last December and since then it’s just grown and grown and grown.

“Amble is more up-and-coming than it used to be and there’s a little bit of a gap in the market for the types of breads I have been making and I know people would really like it so I thought, ‘why not?’"

Emily aims to combine traditional farmhouse cooking and local ingredients with fresh ideas and recipes, and has been in talks with the miller at Ford and Etal estate to produce a Northumberland range of bread which will use their flour exclusively.

She added: “It’s unbelievable how fast its turned around. I asked the local community what would they think if there was a permanent location and the support has been unbelievable from the business owners, the locals and the tourists."

The Bakery Barn is planned to open on Queen Street in Amble towards the end of September, although an official date has not yet been set.