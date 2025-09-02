North Tyneside Restaurant Week is back with a fresh line-up of local favourites
Now in its third year, the event is continuing to grow with more than 20 restaurants already signed up including local favourites Pigalo’s, Geisha and The Cove – with many more expected to join in the coming weeks.
Across the Borough, diners can expect everything from street food to fine dining, all with specially priced set menus to tempt tastebuds and support local businesses.
Elected Mayor of North Tyneside, Karen Clark, said: “Restaurant Week is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to support our local businesses and sample some of the delicious food on offer.
“I encourage anyone who can to take part and take advantage of the fantastic offers available.”
The event is designed to help residents and visitors explore the Borough’s diverse food scene, with participating venues offering exclusive menus and limited-time deals throughout the week.
The very first to sign up was Pigalos in North Shields, known for its bold American-inspired comfort food and cosy atmosphere.
Owner Aaron Rose said: “Restaurant Week is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses like Pigalos – it bridges a gap between the busier summer and winter seasons, keeping businesses busy.
“We’ve seen a real boost in business since signing up for the first Restaurant Week in 2023. It brings in new customers, who often come back, and it attracts people from outside the Borough.”
To see the full list of participating venues and offers, go to https://north-tyneside-restaurant-week.mailchimpsites.com
Restaurants have until September 30 to sign up and take part in this year’s Restaurant Week, which they can do on the website.