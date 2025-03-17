A North Shields chef has been crowned Scotland’s 'Chef of the Year’ at the ‘National Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards’ 2025.

Michael Leathley now lives on the Argyll coast with his wife Leva, and their son, Jonas. Growing up in the North East coast, Michael was never far from a fish dish and his love for seafood began in his earliest years.

Michael has now been head chef at The Pierhouse Hotel and Seafood Restaurant at Port Appin in Argyll for just over five and a half years, where he leads the kitchen team of nine.

In its 22nd year, the Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards honour the outstanding success, achievement and distinction across Scotland’s hotel and hospitality industry.

Menus at The Pierhouse include fresh langoustines, mussels and lobsters harvested from Loch Linnhe and Loch Etive, as well as fine handpicked oysters from the oyster beds of Loch Creran, just 10 minutes from the hotel.

Commenting on his national award success, Michael said: “It’s a huge honour to have been named Scotland’s Chef of the Year, to represent the wonderful community here in Port Appin, and do my bit to showcase the very best of Argyll to an even wider audience.

“This national recognition wouldn’t have been possible without the unwavering support of my family and our incredible kitchen team, who work so hard to ensure The Pierhouse retains its position as one of one of Argyll’s most iconic coastal hotels and seafood restaurants.

"Thanks also goes to our close network of the region’s best local producers and suppliers. I’m exceedingly proud of the relationships that I build up with our suppliers and wherever possible, I source all ingredients within a 50-mile radius of the hotel.”

Michael spoke of his North Shields roots: “The thing that reminds me most of my childhood in the North East is smoked kippers. The smell of that – the smoke, butter and mustard – brings it all back. It’s memories of smoky fish and kippers that opened that entire door for me.

“I grew up in North Shields and my grandad was an inshore fisherman. When he retired from sea fishing, he took up eel fishing around Northumberland and would smoke his own eels down at his allotment.”