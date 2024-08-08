Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A North Shields bar is set to move to a new home after councillors backed plans for it to relocate.

Longsands Après, a cafe-bar that doubles as a clothing store, is due to move to a new premises opposite its existing site in Albion Road.

North Tyneside Council approved an alcohol licence for the bar this week, despite complaints from some elderly neighbours about “horrendous” noise caused by drinkers spilling out into the street late at night.

After concerns from residents of Norfolk Court, including a 97-year-old who claimed she “can’t go to bed” because of the disruption, Longsands director John Armstrong made clear at a local authority hearing on Monday that there will be no pavement seating or outdoor drinking allowed at the new venue.

The cafe-bar in North Shields will be relocating to a new location across the road.

He said that Longsands “don’t want to be in conflict with anybody living nearby” and that having an outdoor drinking space was “not an integral part of the business in any way”.

Under the terms of the new venue’s licence, signed off by the council’s licensing sub-committee on Monday afternoon, it will be allowed to open from 8am to 10.30pm Sunday to Thursday and until 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

It will have a maximum capacity of 45 patrons, larger than the existing bar, and there will be restrictions on children’s presence – with under-18s required to be accompanied by an adult when entering and being banned from the premises after 8pm.

Neighbour Mildred Matthews, aged 97, told the committee that she had no problem with the business opening but pleaded for an end to “absolutely horrendous” nighttime noise caused by drinkers outside the existing site.

She added: “We can’t get sleep, we can’t get rest, we can’t even watch the TV sometimes because of the noise from the road. Sometimes it is until 12 at night – it is just not fair.”

Friend Joyce Young, 77, also expressed concerns about children playing in the street outside Longsands.

Mr Armstrong, who said the bar’s move across the street was needed as their current building is being put up for sale, apologised for any disruption but insisted that nobody is stood drinking outside the bar currently after 9pm and that the rule is “stringently” enforced.

He said: “I completely appreciate the concerns that the residents of Norfolk Court have got. We have been there for five years, give or take, and we have never had complaints until the last couple of months – though I appreciate that does not make it any less relevant.”

Confirming there will be no outdoor seating at the new, bigger Longsands, he added: “If there is nowhere for them to go outside full stop then there will be no reason to spill outside… we are very clear that you cannot take drink outside.”

The new bar’s licence conditions also include a limit on its noise levels and a requirement for the bar to be soundproofed.