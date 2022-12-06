News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The shops sell food and drinks which will upgrade your Christmas spread.

Nine shops to visit in Northumberland to buy local produce for Christmas Day

As Christmas becomes our focus and we look forward to our spread on the 25th, what better to do than prepare by buying local produce?

By Charlie Watson
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:05pm

Northumberland is home to some of the best meats, cheeses, and vegetables that would take out Christmas dinner to the next level.

And what better to accompany the traditional turkey than a glass of a local gin or wine?

With some of the best farmland in the country, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to local produce, but to help you to find where to buy it we have put together a list:

If you know of anywhere else to add to the list, email [email protected]

1. Moorhouse Farm Shop & Coffee Shop, Morpeth

Moorhouse Farm Shop offers a selection of home grown and home made produce. This year, they are offering a Christmas ordering service, meaning you have until December 11 to order your food and drink for the big day. Alongside a range of meats, cheese, vegetable and bread can also be ordered.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Sunnyhills Farm Shop, Belford

Sunnyhills is popular for the fresh meats and deli food they offer daily. Alongside this, the shop is full of Northumberland based produce. From alcoholic drinks, to jams and marmalades, Sunnyhills is the perfect place to upgrade your Christmas dinner or to buy gifts for family and friends.

Photo: Paul Larkin

Photo Sales

3. Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall, Alnwick

Turnbull's is an award-winning butchers offering local meats, and this year is welcoming orders for Christmas Day. A range of meats is available, along with sauces, starters, pies and breakfast items.

Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales

4. The Christmas Farm, Longframlington

The Longframlington based farm are offering Christmas specials. Alongside many Christmas organic boxes with Northumberland meat, the farm also have cheese and vegetables up for grabs. Christmas trees are also available to get your home looking festive.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Northumberland