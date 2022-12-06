As Christmas becomes our focus and we look forward to our spread on the 25th, what better to do than prepare by buying local produce?

Northumberland is home to some of the best meats, cheeses, and vegetables that would take out Christmas dinner to the next level.

And what better to accompany the traditional turkey than a glass of a local gin or wine?

With some of the best farmland in the country, we are spoilt for choice when it comes to local produce, but to help you to find where to buy it we have put together a list:

If you know of anywhere else to add to the list, email [email protected]

1. Moorhouse Farm Shop & Coffee Shop, Morpeth Moorhouse Farm Shop offers a selection of home grown and home made produce. This year, they are offering a Christmas ordering service, meaning you have until December 11 to order your food and drink for the big day. Alongside a range of meats, cheese, vegetable and bread can also be ordered. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Sunnyhills Farm Shop, Belford Sunnyhills is popular for the fresh meats and deli food they offer daily. Alongside this, the shop is full of Northumberland based produce. From alcoholic drinks, to jams and marmalades, Sunnyhills is the perfect place to upgrade your Christmas dinner or to buy gifts for family and friends. Photo: Paul Larkin Photo Sales

3. Turnbull's Northumbrian Food Hall, Alnwick Turnbull's is an award-winning butchers offering local meats, and this year is welcoming orders for Christmas Day. A range of meats is available, along with sauces, starters, pies and breakfast items. Photo: Ian Smith Photo Sales

4. The Christmas Farm, Longframlington The Longframlington based farm are offering Christmas specials. Alongside many Christmas organic boxes with Northumberland meat, the farm also have cheese and vegetables up for grabs. Christmas trees are also available to get your home looking festive. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales