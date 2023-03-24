News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
15 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
3 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
14 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
Nine spots to try for a meal in Amble.
Nine spots to try for a meal in Amble.
Nine spots to try for a meal in Amble.

Nine of the best places to eat when out in Amble, according to Google

As the weather gets warmer and we spend more time outside, why not visit Amble?

By Charlie Watson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:08 GMT

Home to a harbour filled with fish shacks, seafood eateries, and pastel-painted beach huts, Amble is the perfect place to explore for a day, or visit for a staycation.

While out and about in the town you’re bound to get hungry, so pop in and try one of Amble’s most popular restaurants.

Here is a guide of where to eat, according to Google reviews:

The coffee shop, which takes the number one spot, is popular not just for its coffee but also for breakfast sandwiches. It also serves delicious scones and cakes.

1. 1911 Coffee Co.

The coffee shop, which takes the number one spot, is popular not just for its coffee but also for breakfast sandwiches. It also serves delicious scones and cakes. Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Jaspers Bistro takes the second place spot. The seafood restaurant is worth a visit when in Amble to try out the locally sourced fish.

2. Jaspers Bistro

Jaspers Bistro takes the second place spot. The seafood restaurant is worth a visit when in Amble to try out the locally sourced fish. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Old Boathouse is a popular spot to visit when in Amble. Pop in for a drink on a sunny day and enjoy the sights from the outdoor seating area. If you visit hungry, why not try the popular seafood platter?

3. The Old Boathouse

The Old Boathouse is a popular spot to visit when in Amble. Pop in for a drink on a sunny day and enjoy the sights from the outdoor seating area. If you visit hungry, why not try the popular seafood platter? Photo: Ian Smith

Photo Sales
After a day of wandering by the harbour, why not pop in and eat the fish that were brought in there?

4. Fish Shack

After a day of wandering by the harbour, why not pop in and eat the fish that were brought in there? Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Google