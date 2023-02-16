2 . Pilgrimage To The Islands

A concert is being held on Lindisfarne where people can experience the island at high tide and escape the pressures of modern life. Some of the region’s most impressive music talent is set to perform at Pilgrimage To The Islands, including Kathryn Williams who is headlining the event with her band consisting of Michele Stodart (The Magic Numbers), Emma Holbrook and Andy Bruce. The event in the Crossman Hall is taking place on February 25 at 2pm. Safe crossing back to the mainland is from 10pm.

Photo: Contributed