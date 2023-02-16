From a story festival to a town centre extravaganza celebrating local talent, there’s plenty of fantastic local entertainment happening in the county this year.
Many of the Northumberland festivals aim to shine a spotlight on and celebrate North East talent, whether they write books, make music or films.
So, get your diary out and make a note of what you have to look forward to in 2023.
Here is a list of nine festivals and concerts which we think will be a lot of fun:
1. Lindisfarne Festival
The popular camping festival at Beal Farm, overlooking Holy Island, is back this year from August 31 to September 3. Headling the 2023 event is Primal Scream, legendary indie band, alongside Gentleman’s Dub Club, folk music queen, Kathryn Tickell and the Darkening, The Cuban Brothers, Dutty Moonshine Big Band, Altern-8, The Lancashire Hotpots, The Undercover Hippy, The Bootleg Beetles and The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican.
2. Pilgrimage To The Islands
A concert is being held on Lindisfarne where people can experience the island at high tide and escape the pressures of modern life. Some of the region’s most impressive music talent is set to perform at Pilgrimage To The Islands, including Kathryn Williams who is headlining the event with her band consisting of Michele Stodart (The Magic Numbers), Emma Holbrook and Andy Bruce. The event in the Crossman Hall is taking place on February 25 at 2pm. Safe crossing back to the mainland is from 10pm.
3. Mighty Dubfest
The VW and music festival, which attracted around 5,000 people last year, will be held on June 16-18 on the Pastures near Alnwick Castle. The weekend will see a range of festival-themed activities, from silent discos and trade stands to four stages of live music.
4. Druridge Bay Campout
The festival will take place from September 15-17 with bands from across the North East performing to make the weekend one to remember. Alongside the music, the weekend will be filled with walks along the coastline and water activities in Druridge Bay, including kayaking, sailing and paddle-boarding.
