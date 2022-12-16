Pancakes might not the healthiest thing to have for breakfast, but they are delicious.

Some days you wake up with a bit of a sweet tooth, and pancakes are the perfect way to serve that craving.

But they can be messy and a faff to make at home, so we have taken the time to compile a list of pancake cafes in and around Northumberland.

These cafes all have pancakes on the menu and top Google ratings.

Flippin’ wonderful!

1. Salt Water Cafe, Beadnell 4.5 stars on Google from 472 reviews.

2. Carnaby's Cafe, Chathill 4.6 stars on Google from 509 reviews.

3. Nelson's at the Park, Swarland 4.8 stars on Google with 213 reviews.

4. Cafe Vault, Morpeth 4.7 stars on Google from 466 reviews.