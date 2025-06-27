Newton Hall among the top 10 most Instagrammable wedding venues in the UK
Wedding experts at Aura Print scoured social media for the most popular wedding venues nationwide and tallied Instagram hashtag numbers to reveal the most photographed ones, spotlighting the most stunning backdrops across the country for couples celebrating their big day.
Newton Hall at High Newton-by-the-Sea saw the biggest jump in Instagram popularity, climbing from 13th place in the previous list to ninth on the 2025 list with 23,700 hashtags.
Topping the list with an eye-opening 212,000 Instagram hashtags is the 18th-century Baroque masterpiece Blenheim Palace.
The Aura Print judges said of Newton Hall: “This elegant Georgian boutique hotel is packed with character year-round.
“From a whimsical décor to the chandelier-lit garden room, the capacious country house provides the ultimate setting for a glamorous wedding day.”
For more information about what Aura Print has to offer, go to https://aura-print.com/uk
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.