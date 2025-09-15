Newcastle's Pink Lane Bakery expands to Morpeth serving artisan breads, cakes and coffee
The popular Pink Lane Bakery has sites in Newcastle city centre, Jesmond and Gosforth and will now open on 19 Newgate Street in Morpeth at the end of October.
Specialising in home-made bread, laminated pastries, delicious cakes, pies and sausage rolls as well as takeaway barista-made coffees – the owners plan to bring their whole selection to the market town.
Co-owner, Martha Jackson explained the decision to expand during the businesses 13th year.
“We have had the city centre shop since 2012 and we plan to replicate that shop here,” She revealed.
“Morpeth is the home town of our head pastry chef so she knows it really well. We have a lot of customers who already travel from Morpeth and it feels like the kind of community that could really respond well to us.
“We have had a lovely response on social media, it’s lovely to see people being really welcoming.”
The business will create local jobs and applications are currently open for a new team of staff in a variety of roles, taking what started off as a team of eight in 2012 to a team of 60.
Martha added: “Everything is produced in Gosforth by a team of really amazing professional bakers. Everything we make is a really hands on process and our products have a lot of care, attention and detail to them.
“We want to make sure our new team are really skilled up in what goes into the making of our products."
The new shop will be open Monday – Saturday, from 9am – 4pm.