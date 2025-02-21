Bar 11, one of Newcastle Airport’s most popular catering outlets, has reopened with a vibrant new look and spectacular runway views following a major renovation.

The outlet, which is operated by food travel experts SSP Group, has been transformed over the past 12 weeks into a space where up to 330 passengers can relax and enjoy food and drinks – opening just in time for the busy February half-term holiday.

The venue, which now features elegant wooden panelling and murals celebrating the North East’s famous landmarks on the walls, offers a range of seating options, from cosy booths to tables by the floor-to-ceiling windows – providing passengers with an impressive view of the airfield.

To celebrate Bar 11’s reopening, a special ribbon-cutting ceremony was held by airport staff in collaboration with SSP.

Dean Ward, director of commercial at Newcastle Airport, said: “We know Bar 11 is one of our most popular catering outlets therefore we are delighted to share the results of the refurbishment.

“The outlet’s stylish new design and spectacular views of the airfield provide our passengers with a vibrant, family-friendly space where they can relax and enjoy delicious food and drinks before their flight.

“It complements the other fantastic catering outlets in the department lounge and we look forward to welcoming passengers to Bar 11 on their next visit to the airport.”

Cathy Granby, business development director for SSP UK & Ireland, said: “We have a long-standing partnership with Newcastle Airport and the refurbishment of Bar 11 is the latest investment in our offer here.”