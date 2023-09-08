Watch more videos on Shots!

The venue, set to be named Needles Eye Caffe, will be built at the west end of the promenade near the Milburn Park playground and its namesake rock formation.

Wayne Rigg, who will co-own the cafe with business partner Gareth Rose, said: “We are ahead of the game. We anticipated planning being approved so we gambled and purchased the containers months ago. We have been renovating them off site.

“We are about to bring something to Newbiggin that has not been seen, something that all the other coastal towns have benefitted from.

An impression of how the cafe will look when complete painted by Wayne's father. (Photo by Wayne Rigg)

“We are creating a different kind of space. It is a cafe but it is also a place to relax and have a drink.”

The venue will be built from a 40ft container clad in reclaimed timber, with a smaller container providing bathroom and kitchen facilities.

Wayne insists that despite the humble construction materials, it will “feel like you are in a high class restaurant.”

The structure will also include a container for storage and changing rooms to be used by Wayne’s existing business, Newbiggin Surf Co.

The location of the cafe, with the logo of the venture inset. (Photo by Needles Eye Caffe)

The council planning officer’s report said: “The application recognises that the proposal would create employment opportunities by way of four full time roles and six part time roles, thus bringing jobs to the area upon completion and operation of the proposed development.

“The development would also provide enhanced tourism opportunities for the settlement of Newbiggin and introduce a facility towards the southern end of the promenade whereas, at present, the majority of services are focused towards the northern end.”

The planning application also received 64 supportive comments.

Wayne said: “The support has been amazing. Literally the whole town is behind this.

“I cannot walk down the street without someone stopping and asking how it is all going and saying how they cannot wait for it to open.

“We want to open in the tourist off season and make sure we have everything perfect before the summer rush.”

Once open, the cafe plans to serve hot breakfasts and high-end pizzas, burgers, and seafood dishes made with locally-sourced ingredients.

It hopes to open during daylight hours, meaning it will open later during summer months.

When paired with the venue’s sea views, the owners think it will offer something different and help bring visitors to Newbiggin.

Wayne said: “We think Needles Eye Caffe will attract a younger crowd to Newbiggin.

“We also aim to cater for dog walkers. We will be pet friendly inside and out.

“The cafe will be open early and close late. I think Newbiggin is crying out for this and the whole town is buzzing for this project to start.”

He added: “I would like to thank Northumberland County Council and Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council for approving this project.

“They have made the right decision allowing us to proceed with this venture.