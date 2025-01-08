Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Six pubs in the North East are on the lookout for new licensees to come and take the sites over, including a North Tyneside venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Admiral Taverns is on the hunt for individuals or couples with a passion for the hospitality industry to take over selected locations, as data reveals over 75% of employees explore new career opportunities in January.

Amongst those on the list is the Dolphin Inn, located in the popular North Tyneside coastal town of Tynemouth. The Dolphin is rich with history – said to be the oldest inn in Tynemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other North East venues include: Huntsman, Blaydon-on-Tyne; Brawns Den, Durham; Rose and Crown, South Shields; Black Bull Hotel, Blaydon-on-Tyne; and Three Coopers, Bedale.

Anyone interested in the pubs can register their interest via the new Admiral Taverns portal, and anyone who applies during January will be entered into a draw to win a £250 gift card.