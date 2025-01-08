New year new job: Tynemouth's oldest pub amongst 6 in the North East looking for new landlords
Admiral Taverns is on the hunt for individuals or couples with a passion for the hospitality industry to take over selected locations, as data reveals over 75% of employees explore new career opportunities in January.
Amongst those on the list is the Dolphin Inn, located in the popular North Tyneside coastal town of Tynemouth. The Dolphin is rich with history – said to be the oldest inn in Tynemouth.
Other North East venues include: Huntsman, Blaydon-on-Tyne; Brawns Den, Durham; Rose and Crown, South Shields; Black Bull Hotel, Blaydon-on-Tyne; and Three Coopers, Bedale.
Anyone interested in the pubs can register their interest via the new Admiral Taverns portal, and anyone who applies during January will be entered into a draw to win a £250 gift card.
