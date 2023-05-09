Sarah and Sid Coxon have opened an enoteca (wine tasting) on Bridge Street, adding to its growing reputation as the town’s go-to food and drink destination.

More commonly found on the continent, the part shop, part cafe allows wine lovers to explore and buy quality wines or come in and enjoy a glass or two and share some antipasto with friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a social place where people can try a wine and buy a bottle or perhaps sit down for a little platter,” explained Sarah.

Sarah Coxon.

“It’s a very different offer to that of a supermarket. They will have their wines laid out in where they come from, be it France, Italy, Spain or wherever but we want people to come in and have a real look around.

"We’ve got a wide selection of old world wines, all of which have been carefully selected, and we want people to come in and explore – whether you're a seasoned wine connoisseur or just starting out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you come in and ask for a medium-bodied red then we can help with that but we’re also looking to take people out of their comfort zone a little and try new things. And we’re really keen to push bio and organic wines.”

Tastings or flights of various sizes and prices are available, with bottles for sale from around £10 and upwards.

Coxon & Coxon Wine Rooms has opened on Bridge Street in Berwick.

Local businesses were invited along for a sneak preview on Friday before a successful opening day on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really pleased with how the first few days have gone,” said Sarah. “The Bridge Street business community has been very welcoming and fully supportive of what we’re doing.”

The retired nurse and her data analyst husband moved from Embleton to Berwick last summer.

“We both love wine and this sort of idea was always at the back of our minds but then this place came up (former Polish shop) and it seemed like such a great opportunity that we jumped at it,” said Sarah.