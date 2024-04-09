New wine bar set to open in Amble
Vicky Ramshaw, 49, previously owned Bari Bar at Percy Wood Golf and Country Retreat in Swarland.
After saying goodbye to Bari Bar, Vicky came across the opportunity to open the new family business ‘Vistas Wine Bar’, located above the Rossini restaurant on High Street.
Vicky said: “We were not really looking to get another part, to be honest with you, but then this opportunity came along and we thought well we'll give it a go.
“We could be quite busy at times, whereas here we've just got around about 50 covers so, compared to the 200 covers at Bari Bar, it's going to be a little bit of a slower pace for us and a bit more relaxed.”
Vistas is a completely separate business to the Rossini Restaurant but the hope is that both businesses can complement each other and offer customers a service that the other can’t.
Vicky continued: “We're hoping that people will come for pre-dinner drinks and call in after dinner or on their way home. We've had a wood burning stove put in so it's nice and cosy on a night time if people are out for walks. We'll just try to create something a little bit different to what's already in the area.”
To keep on theme with their chilled vibe, Vistas are opting for nice background music over live sports but live music events may be an option in the future.
Vicky added: “There's a lot of people who are really looking forward to us opening up because they feel the same way that there are lots of nice places to go to in Amble, but a lot of them are more for food.
“I've had lots of people popping in and having a look around and a chat as I have been painting the door outside so there seems to be a bit of a buzz about it, which is great."
Vistas Wine Bar is opening on Wednesday, April 10 at 4pm and will be open seven days a week but from 4pm to 10pm Monday to Friday and from 12pm to 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.