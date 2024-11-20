New whisky blend to be launched by Ad Gefrin distillery in Wooler
The Corengyst Blend, available exclusively to its Corengyst members, will be released on November 28 with a special members-only tasting event the same evening.
It marks the first exclusive offering for those holding an annual pass to the distillery and a milestone in Ad Gefrin’s commitment to offering unique, heritage-rich experiences.
Ben Murphy, director of distilling at Ad Gefrin, said: “As we approach our second anniversary, Corengyst Blend is a heartfelt thank you to our members.
"It’s a celebration of the enduring legacy of Northumbrian hospitality, a spirit that has welcomed and united people for centuries. We’re honoured to share this special release with those who have joined us on our journey.”
Priced at £45 and bottled at 43.9% ABV, the Batch 01 will be available to purchase in person by members at Ad Gefrin and launched online in due course.
