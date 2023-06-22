The Rigg and Furrow Brewery, near Acklington, has largely focused on lagers and ales since it was founded in 2017.

But Theo and Pippa Howie have also recently begun a journey into farmhouse cider making.

"We've planted 60 apple trees on the farm over the past few years, and will be making barrel aged wild fermented ciders with 100% locally grown apples,” said Pippa.

Theo and Pippa Howie.

It marks a new chapter in the steady expansion of the business, initially supported by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

A tap room is proving popular, while a function space is being developed so it can host weddings and other events.

“The brewery is becoming more and more popular,” said Pippa. “We’ve got a really big outdoor space which is a lovely place to come when it’s sunny.

"A lot of people walk here from Felton or Acklington and some from Warkworth and Guyzance and we will often have a group with a designated driver.”

The function space taking shape at Rigg and Furrow Brewery.

Their application seeking change of use planning permission for the conversion was approved by Northumberland County Council in March.

“We are still developing the function space in what was another cow shed,” said Pippa.

"There is quite a bit of work to do but it’s coming along and it’ll be great when it’s finished.

"It’s connected to the brewery tap so will be perfect for weddings and events and it’ll be able to cater for up to 200 people.”

Pippa and Theo lived in London before coming up with the idea of the farm diversification project.

"It’s my parents’ farm,” said Pippa. “We wanted to come back north and opened the brewery in the old milking parlour which wasn’t being used.”

The tap room is open to the public every Saturday between 1pm and 7pm, and from the July 21 to August 25 on Friday evenings, from 4pm to 9pm.

An open afternoon is being held on Saturday, July 15, 2pm to 5pm. Birdcages and Dragonflies will be styling the space to give couples an idea of what their wedding could look like. There is no need to book.