News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Six people dead and several injured after French Alps avalanche
3 hours ago Abba pay tribute to guitarist Lasse Wellander in emotional post
4 hours ago Vodafone issues update after services go down across the UK
4 hours ago Tributes paid to teenager who died in canal over Easter weekend
6 hours ago Full list of seven government backed UNESCO bid sites announced
6 hours ago Neighbours star gives health update after shock cancer diagnosis

New Tomahawk steak restaurant in Morpeth now hiring bar and waiting staff

Hopes are high a long-awaited new restaurant in Morpeth could be opening soon.

By Amanda Bourn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 17:34 BST
The new Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth is now recruiting bar and waiting staff.The new Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth is now recruiting bar and waiting staff.
The new Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth is now recruiting bar and waiting staff.

Tomahawk Steakhouse, which will be based in New Market, is advertising online for bar and waiting staff.

Its advert states it is offering the minimum wage, but employees will receive “amazing” tips. It goes on: “At Tomahawk Steakhouse, we provide incredible training, amazing progression opportunities, a highly competitive salary and some of the juiciest benefits in hospitality.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We invest in our Bar Superstars; we develop our Bar Superstars, and we reward our Bar Superstars.”

Other benefits include 20% off food and drink in all Tomahawk restaurants, a free meal while working, “amazing training and progression opportunities” and flexible shift patterns.

Most Popular

The restaurant was expected to open last year, but the redevelopment project was delayed.

Howard Eggleston opened the first Tomahawk Steakhouse in North Yorkshire six years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said recently: “We’ve had the keys to Morpeth for a while, but experienced some delays that have been inconvenient to say the least.

“However, that has all changed now and we are on site daily getting things ready to go, having recently completed a new mezzanine to create an upstairs dining space with a new bar that looks amazing.

“Morpeth is a town we’ve had our eye on for a while and I’m really happy the team can finally get moving with the redevelopment works. I’m looking forward to seeing the final result soon.”

It is expected the new steakhouse will create around 20 new jobs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To see the job adverts on Indeed, click here

MorpethNorth Yorkshire