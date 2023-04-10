The new Tomahawk Steakhouse in Morpeth is now recruiting bar and waiting staff.

Tomahawk Steakhouse, which will be based in New Market, is advertising online for bar and waiting staff.

Its advert states it is offering the minimum wage, but employees will receive “amazing” tips. It goes on: “At Tomahawk Steakhouse, we provide incredible training, amazing progression opportunities, a highly competitive salary and some of the juiciest benefits in hospitality.

"We invest in our Bar Superstars; we develop our Bar Superstars, and we reward our Bar Superstars.”

Other benefits include 20% off food and drink in all Tomahawk restaurants, a free meal while working, “amazing training and progression opportunities” and flexible shift patterns.

The restaurant was expected to open last year, but the redevelopment project was delayed.

Howard Eggleston opened the first Tomahawk Steakhouse in North Yorkshire six years ago.

He said recently: “We’ve had the keys to Morpeth for a while, but experienced some delays that have been inconvenient to say the least.

“However, that has all changed now and we are on site daily getting things ready to go, having recently completed a new mezzanine to create an upstairs dining space with a new bar that looks amazing.

“Morpeth is a town we’ve had our eye on for a while and I’m really happy the team can finally get moving with the redevelopment works. I’m looking forward to seeing the final result soon.”

It is expected the new steakhouse will create around 20 new jobs.

